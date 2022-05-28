Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 601 ($7.56) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 516 ($6.49).

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AUTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($10.07) to GBX 720 ($9.06) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 745 ($9.37) to GBX 715 ($9.00) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 725 ($9.12) to GBX 720 ($9.06) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 689.56 ($8.68).

Shares of LON:AUTO opened at GBX 576.80 ($7.26) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of GBX 531.20 ($6.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 751.40 ($9.46). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 614.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 663.01. The company has a market cap of £5.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.25%.

About Auto Trader Group (Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

