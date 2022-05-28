Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Short Interest Update

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the April 30th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANZBY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of ANZBY opened at $18.61 on Friday. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average is $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.54%.

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

