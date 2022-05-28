Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Short Interest Update

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, an increase of 273.6% from the April 30th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:AUGG opened at $1.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09. Augusta Gold has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.89.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on Augusta Gold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

