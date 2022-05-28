Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.13.

AUGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Augmedix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Augmedix stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,643. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Augmedix has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.91 million and a P/E ratio of -3.52.

Augmedix ( OTCMKTS:AUGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 251.74% and a negative net margin of 77.52%. Equities analysts expect that Augmedix will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Augmedix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

