Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,299,437,000 after buying an additional 1,295,323 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 0.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,020,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,938,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,547,000 after buying an additional 703,842 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,166,000 after buying an additional 19,865 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 899,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,159,000 after buying an additional 93,755 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEAM. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $184.78 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $159.54 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.78.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

