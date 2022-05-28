Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Stake Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 945,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,813,000 after acquiring an additional 308,100 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 45,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on AY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $43.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

NASDAQ AY opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.34. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $41.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -174.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -926.27%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.