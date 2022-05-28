Atlantic Securities Trims Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price to $26.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Atlantic Securities from $70.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SNAP. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Snap from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Snap from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Snap from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Snap in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Snap from $77.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.73.

SNAP opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. Snap has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $83.34.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $954,520.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 665,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,093,980.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $195,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,486,918 shares in the company, valued at $35,686,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,555,687 shares of company stock worth $44,789,003 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 406.2% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 42.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 282,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after acquiring an additional 84,387 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 158.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,830,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,925 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Snap by 2,103.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 708,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,053,000 after acquiring an additional 675,953 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 27.8% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

