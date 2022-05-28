ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Hold

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has C$49.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CSFB lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares raised their target price on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on ATCO from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ATCO presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.39.

Shares of ACO.X opened at C$45.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.22 billion and a PE ratio of 17.90. ATCO has a 1 year low of C$40.00 and a 1 year high of C$48.04.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

