ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Down 72.1% in May

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 72.1% from the April 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ASXFY traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,204. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.99. ASX has a 52 week low of $54.67 and a 52 week high of $69.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.7819 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.57%.

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, technical and information services, and other post-trade services; securities and derivatives exchange, and ancillary services; and central counterparty clearing services.

