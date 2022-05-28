AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Coverage Initiated at Danske

Danske assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £102 ($128.35) to £111 ($139.68) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £100 ($125.83) to £120 ($151.00) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £115 ($144.71) to £120 ($151.00) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7,223.13.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $67.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $208.86 billion, a PE ratio of -210.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after buying an additional 4,526,346 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,993,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,428,000 after buying an additional 1,604,875 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,842,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,714,000 after buying an additional 732,959 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,984,000 after buying an additional 973,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,609,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,022,000 after buying an additional 184,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

