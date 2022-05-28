Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Northland Securities from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASPU. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.21.

NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.15. Aspen Group has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85.

Aspen Group ( NASDAQ:ASPU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.91 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 12.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 193.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Group in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Aspen Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Aspen Group in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Group in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education.

