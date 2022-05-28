Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Northland Securities from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASPU. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.21.
NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.15. Aspen Group has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 193.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Group in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Aspen Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Aspen Group in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Group in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.35% of the company’s stock.
Aspen Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aspen Group (ASPU)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.