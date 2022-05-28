Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Shares Down 4%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Rating) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.56. 64,405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 278,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AOTVF. Raymond James cut Ascot Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. CIBC began coverage on Ascot Resources in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on Ascot Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

