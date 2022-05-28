Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTA) Shares Acquired by Eisler Capital UK Ltd.

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTA – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,106 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd.’s holdings in Artisan Acquisition were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARTA. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Acquisition during the third quarter worth $992,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Artisan Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARTA remained flat at $$10.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,683. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93. Artisan Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $10.94.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Artisan Acquisition in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Artisan Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target with operations or prospects focusing on healthcare, consumer, and technology sectors.

