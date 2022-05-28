Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.53.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AX.UN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.75 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock traded up C$0.22 on Friday, reaching C$13.06. 280,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,692. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1-year low of C$10.93 and a 1-year high of C$13.76. The company has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.99, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.42.

In other news, Director Renzo Barazzuol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.35, for a total transaction of C$66,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,454,477 shares in the company, valued at C$46,117,267.95.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

