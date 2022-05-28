Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Shares Sold by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX lowered its position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,792 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX owned 0.77% of Artesian Resources worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 40,583 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 107,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Artesian Resources news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $322,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $53,953.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,524 shares of company stock valued at $500,788. 20.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARTNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTNA traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.08. The company had a trading volume of 19,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,860. Artesian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $50.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.27 million, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average is $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $22.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 60.22%.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

