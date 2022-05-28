Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66. Armstrong Flooring has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.18.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.60%.

In related news, insider Lp 22Nw sold 3,196,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $1,214,607.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Armstrong Flooring in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong Flooring in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong Flooring in the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It offers resilient flooring products. The company's products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings.

