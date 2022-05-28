Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Arhaus Inc. is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc. is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARHS. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.33.

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.65. Arhaus has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $14.95.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.98 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer E. Porter bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 406,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,367.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert T. Adams bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $148,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 132,918 shares of company stock worth $814,354 and have sold 70,293 shares worth $423,016. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter valued at $99,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

