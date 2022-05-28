Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives $22.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group reduced their price target on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Ares Capital stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.87. 3,828,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,971,485. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Lewis Smith purchased 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,960. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 139,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 79,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 34,540 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 146,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 25,104 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $897,000. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

