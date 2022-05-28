Archon Partners LLC Takes Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Archon Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 116,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,218.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,680 shares of company stock valued at $12,154,776. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,927,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,524. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.87 and its 200 day moving average is $80.24.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 96.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. CL King started coverage on Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

