Archon Partners LLC Sells 279,000 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Archon Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,000 shares during the quarter. Archon Partners LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. State Street Corp boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,285,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,811,000 after purchasing an additional 621,394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,755,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,903,000 after purchasing an additional 145,083 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,036,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,459,000 after purchasing an additional 620,760 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,908,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,808,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,246,000 after buying an additional 95,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Russell W. Galbut bought 100,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 489,917 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,545.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Macquarie cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NYSE NCLH traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.20. 20,752,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,799,166. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.36. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $33.95.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 353.02% and a negative return on equity of 116.64%. The company had revenue of $521.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

