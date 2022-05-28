ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 189.5% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

AMSIY stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55. ArcelorMittal South Africa has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd manufactures and sells long and flat steel products. The company operates through Steel Operations, Non-Steel Operations, and Other. It offers flat steel products, including hot rolled plates, and hot and cold rolled coils. The company also offers long steel products, commercial coke, and by-products.

