ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Receives C$20.73 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.73.

ARX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ARC Resources from C$25.25 to C$24.75 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$22.00 price target on ARC Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of TSE:ARX traded up C$0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$19.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,160,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,086. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.68. The stock has a market cap of C$12.95 billion and a PE ratio of 25.13. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$7.51 and a 1-year high of C$19.60.

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.67). The company had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

