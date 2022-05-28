APYSwap (APYS) Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week

APYSwap (APYS) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $482,027.52 and $38,531.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 77.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,360.33 or 0.04695563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $147.29 or 0.00508429 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00033093 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008706 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

