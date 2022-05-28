AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CTO Sells $784,350.00 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $784,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,667,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,972,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vasily Shikin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AppLovin alerts:

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,310,850.00.

Shares of APP stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $116.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -212.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $103.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AppLovin by 1,951.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppLovin (Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.