Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AINV. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Investment presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Apollo Investment stock opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05. Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $795.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.72.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 9.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Investment will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%. This is a boost from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 97.64%.

Apollo Investment announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. 30.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

