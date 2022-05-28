APENFT (NFT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

APENFT (NFT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 27th. One APENFT coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, APENFT has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. APENFT has a total market capitalization of $214.25 million and approximately $58.24 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get APENFT alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,617.26 or 1.00007417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002004 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001748 BTC.

APENFT Profile

APENFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

APENFT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APENFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APENFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.