Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) PT Lowered to $49.00 at Truist Financial

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apartment Income REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.14.

AIRC stock opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.05. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 99.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In related news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $582,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $766,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,091 shares of company stock worth $201,656. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 59.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,742,000 after acquiring an additional 209,486 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter valued at $578,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter valued at $1,047,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,833,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,281,000 after acquiring an additional 232,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

