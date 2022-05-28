Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $310.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get AON alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AON. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of AON by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of AON by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of AON by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $8.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $281.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,906. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $304.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.37. AON has a 12-month low of $223.19 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The firm has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 0.94.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AON will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

AON announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About AON (Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.