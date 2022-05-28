Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given New $67.60 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Sanford C. Bernstein to $67.60 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BUD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($62.77) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($58.51) to €54.00 ($57.45) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €67.00 ($71.28) to €74.00 ($78.72) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($88.30) to €72.00 ($76.60) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

BUD opened at $56.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $112.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.01 and its 200 day moving average is $59.79. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $0.407 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth $202,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $444,214,000 after buying an additional 252,914 shares during the period.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.