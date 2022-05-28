Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given New $67.60 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Sanford C. Bernstein to $67.60 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BUD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($62.77) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($58.51) to €54.00 ($57.45) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €67.00 ($71.28) to €74.00 ($78.72) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($88.30) to €72.00 ($76.60) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.33.
BUD opened at $56.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $112.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.01 and its 200 day moving average is $59.79. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $79.67.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $0.407 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth $202,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $444,214,000 after buying an additional 252,914 shares during the period.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
