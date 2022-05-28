Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decline of 71.8% from the April 30th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 542,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on NGLOY shares. Liberum Capital cut Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Anglo American from GBX 4,600 ($57.88) to GBX 4,200 ($52.85) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($51.59) to GBX 4,300 ($54.11) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($44.04) to GBX 3,600 ($45.30) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($50.33) to GBX 4,300 ($54.11) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,352.89.

OTCMKTS:NGLOY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.27. 118,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,214. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average of $22.72.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

