Anchor Protocol (ANC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $92.64 Million

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 21.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000911 BTC on exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $92.64 million and approximately $367.39 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 218.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001336 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000124 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006169 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,756,753 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

