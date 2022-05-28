Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.
PLAN opened at $65.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.27 and a beta of 1.77. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.04 and a 200-day moving average of $53.27.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLAN. Citigroup began coverage on Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Anaplan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.81.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 89.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 228.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Anaplan by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter worth about $221,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Anaplan Company Profile
Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.
