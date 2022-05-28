Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

PLAN opened at $65.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.27 and a beta of 1.77. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.04 and a 200-day moving average of $53.27.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLAN. Citigroup began coverage on Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Anaplan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.81.

In related news, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $231,399.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 7,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $341,242.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,528,642. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 89.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 228.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Anaplan by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter worth about $221,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

