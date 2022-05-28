Analyzing LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) & Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) and Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

LiveVox has a beta of -0.5, meaning that its share price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LiveVox and Liberty TripAdvisor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveVox $119.23 million 1.78 -$103.19 million ($1.47) -1.47 Liberty TripAdvisor $902.00 million 0.10 $179.00 million $3.12 0.38

Liberty TripAdvisor has higher revenue and earnings than LiveVox. LiveVox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty TripAdvisor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for LiveVox and Liberty TripAdvisor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveVox 0 2 4 0 2.67 Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A

LiveVox presently has a consensus price target of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 278.09%. Given LiveVox’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LiveVox is more favorable than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.6% of LiveVox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of LiveVox shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LiveVox and Liberty TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveVox -90.78% -86.50% -50.63% Liberty TripAdvisor 23.25% 11.64% 5.46%

Summary

Liberty TripAdvisor beats LiveVox on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

LiveVox Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveVox Holding, Inc. develops and markets cloud-based contact-center-as-a-service customer engagement platform primarily in the United States. Its products include Contact Manager and Extract, Transform, and Load Tools, a database layer that functions as a repository and orchestration layer for customers and their customer records; U-CRM, a visual layer that provides relevant customer details to agents; U-Ticket that creates support tickets and tracks all the relevant details to solve issues; U-Script, a visual agent flow tool to provide guidance and visual navigation to agents; and Attempt Supervisor, which enables contact centers to set rules and restrictions relative to the number of voice calls attempted to any particular phone number and/or account. The company also offers inbound voice services and features; outbound voice applications, including predictive and unattended dialing, outbound interactive voice response, manual dialing, and human call initiator; IVR and contact flow, such as drag-and-drop features, pre-built modules, text to speech, professionally recorded voice prompts, and omnichannel capabilities; and various dashboard and reporting interfaces; SMS Messaging; campaign and email response capabilities; WebChat that provides services through a web-based or mobile channels; Virtual Agents & Bots; and Campaign management tools. In addition, it provides workforce optimization solutions consisting of call and screen recording, business intelligence, quality management, outside collection agency, and speech and text analytics, agent scheduling, customer satisfaction, and administration and application programming interfaces; and professional services, such as application configuration, system integration, business process optimization, technical support, and training. It serves financial services, healthcare, consumer/retail, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates a portfolio of online travel guidance brands and businesses, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant reservations platform. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

