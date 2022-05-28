Analysts Set Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Price Target at C$2,068.00

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2,068.00.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Veritas Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Shopify to C$1,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

SHOP stock traded up C$20.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$469.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,988. The company has a market cap of C$59.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$650.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1,138.24. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. Shopify has a 12 month low of C$402.00 and a 12 month high of C$2,228.73.

In related news, Director Tobias Albin Lutke bought 29,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$439.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,008,219.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,008,219.40. Also, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein bought 2,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$439.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,299,636.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,340,922.23. In the last quarter, insiders sold 623 shares of company stock worth $284,164.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

