Analysts Set Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Price Target at $61.67

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.67.

MONRF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Moncler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moncler from €62.00 ($65.96) to €58.00 ($61.70) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Moncler from €68.50 ($72.87) to €67.00 ($71.28) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th.

MONRF stock remained flat at $$45.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 945. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.82. Moncler has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $78.05.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

