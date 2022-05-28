Analysts Set Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) PT at $299.67

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $299.67.

KHNGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 260 to CHF 269 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 290 to CHF 300 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $53.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.51. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $78.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 80.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.3138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. Kuehne + Nagel International’s payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

