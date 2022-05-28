Analysts Set Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target at $433.08

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $433.08.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th.

ILMN traded up $14.49 on Friday, reaching $258.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,945. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $208.35 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $304.11 and its 200 day moving average is $339.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $532,645,000. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Illumina in the third quarter worth $328,613,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.4% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after buying an additional 705,288 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at $240,547,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 276.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 643,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $260,969,000 after buying an additional 472,700 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

