Analysts Set HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Price Target at $70.50

Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised HeadHunter Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered HeadHunter Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 2,249.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 405.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HeadHunter Group stock opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $761.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.61. HeadHunter Group has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $68.18.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.91 million for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 146.32%.

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with value-added services.

