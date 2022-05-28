Analysts Expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.12). Vascular Biogenics reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 4,894.40% and a negative return on equity of 69.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vascular Biogenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.65.

Shares of VBLT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 154,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,506. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.09. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBLT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

