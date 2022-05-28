Analysts Expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to Post $0.01 EPS

Analysts expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) to announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for trivago’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. trivago reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that trivago will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow trivago.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of trivago from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on trivago from $3.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on trivago from $2.60 to $2.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.

TRVG traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.76. 441,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,737. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18. trivago has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $4.17. The company has a market cap of $631.25 million, a P/E ratio of 58.69 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in trivago by 536.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 42,710 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,118,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in trivago during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

