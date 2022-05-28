Analysts Expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to Post $4.98 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) will report $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.74 and the lowest is $3.70. Signature Bank posted earnings per share of $3.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year earnings of $22.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.62 to $25.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $27.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.00 to $29.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share.

SBNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Signature Bank to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.42.

Shares of SBNY stock traded up $8.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.49. The company had a trading volume of 868,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.78. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $179.05 and a 52 week high of $374.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $599,227,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,605,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 3,956,857.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 553,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,586,000 after acquiring an additional 553,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 65.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,997,000 after acquiring an additional 443,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

