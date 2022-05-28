Analysts Expect Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts predict that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Li-Cycle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li-Cycle will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Li-Cycle.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,875.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LICY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

NYSE LICY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.18. 1,131,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,451. Li-Cycle has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $14.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 27.12 and a quick ratio of 26.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 400.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 24.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

