Analysts Expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities research analysts expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) to report $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. International Game Technology posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year sales of $4.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Game Technology.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

IGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

IGT stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.93. 2,774,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,376. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 2,556,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,548 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,986,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,074,000 after purchasing an additional 828,482 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in International Game Technology during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Game Technology (IGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.