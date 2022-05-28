Analysts Expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to Post $1.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) will report $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.23. Helios Technologies posted earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $240.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HLIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research began coverage on Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helios Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,862,000. Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,159,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,940,000 after purchasing an additional 168,674 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,623,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,762,000 after buying an additional 123,555 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 584,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,499,000 after buying an additional 109,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,632,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.32. 72,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $62.59 and a twelve month high of $114.89. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

