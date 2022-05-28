Analysts Expect Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Brokerages expect Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) to post $1.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Core & Main’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the lowest is $1.38 billion. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full-year sales of $5.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Core & Main.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays raised shares of Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

NYSE:CNM traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.26. 580,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.81.

In related news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $57,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,709.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

