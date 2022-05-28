Analysts Expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to Post $9.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $9.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.59 to $9.55. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported earnings per share of $7.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year earnings of $31.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.00 to $33.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $42.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $38.50 to $46.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.36 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMG. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,948.82.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $1,747,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 219.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $377,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $335,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMG stock traded up $61.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,402.42. 253,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,390. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,230.91 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,463.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,545.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.