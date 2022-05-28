Analysts Expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.53. Centennial Resource Development reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,100%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.35). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

CDEV stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,387,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,024,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 5.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57.

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 2,425,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $21,243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after buying an additional 7,529,250 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at $33,846,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,425,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $148,695,000 after buying an additional 5,413,728 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 486.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,744,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,290,000 after buying an additional 3,936,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,560,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,873,000 after buying an additional 3,488,800 shares in the last quarter.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

