Analysts Expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to Post $0.40 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $519.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $355,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $841,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,214,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,786,429 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 906.1% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 115,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 104,154 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 538.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 17,791 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $935,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $80.97 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $94.20. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 449.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.52.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

