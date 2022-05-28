Analysts Expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.17 Billion

Posted by on May 28th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will announce sales of $23.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.63 billion and the highest is $23.61 billion. Bank of America posted sales of $21.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year sales of $94.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $93.36 billion to $96.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $101.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $96.12 billion to $105.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BACGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.02. 43,365,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,396,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.93. The firm has a market cap of $298.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of America (BAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.