Analysts Expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will announce sales of $23.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.63 billion and the highest is $23.61 billion. Bank of America posted sales of $21.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year sales of $94.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $93.36 billion to $96.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $101.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $96.12 billion to $105.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.02. 43,365,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,396,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.93. The firm has a market cap of $298.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

