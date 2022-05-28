Analysts Expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.61). Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.45 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $37.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Altisource Portfolio Solutions news, CEO William B. Shepro purchased 5,000 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $49,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 29.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 9.4% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 194,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 61,135 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 51.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 39,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASPS stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.85. 80,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.29. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $14.58.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

